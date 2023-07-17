Emergency preparations in place for Vanderburgh County Fair

VANDERBURGH Co., Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Fair is just around the corner, with it comes big crowds.

The Scott Township Fire Department has been preparing for weeks for the upcoming festivities.

Lt. Ryan Bosecker says, “We are largely suburban and rural, so an influx of several thousand people coming to a special event is definitely something we have to prepare for.”

This year’s fair is themed ‘Protect What Matters’, and Fair Association President Jeff Ziliak says in Vanderburgh, it’s the people who matter.

“Our association and people is what matters. We want to protect those people and anything we can do to be is safe is what helps us all,” Ziliak says.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, Deaconess, Scott Township Fire Department and the fair association itself partner during big events like this to help prevent and plan for any emergency.

There will be special crews on sight in the case of a medical emergency, as well as additional personnel outside the fairgrounds in the case of more serious issues.

This plan ensures there is no gap in essential personnel coverage if multiple emergencies happen at once.

Medical officials say dehydration is the biggest variable in outdoor events like this.

“If you feel like you’re getting dehydrated... like you’re getting confused... have a headache... or if you stop sweating, that’s usually a really bad sign,” says Lt. Bosecker.

If you do start feeling some of these symptoms, be sure to talk to someone in uniform.

The fair officially kicks off on Monday, July 24 at 3 p.m. and runs through Saturday, July 29. You can see a full schedule for the weeks events here.

