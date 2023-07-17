Ellis Park Highlights: The $100,000 Pea Patch Stakes

HENDERSON, KY. (WFIE) - The second weekend of the Ellis Park summer meet wrapped up Sunday, with another big stakes race on the schedule. This one, hailed the track’s nickname.

It’s called the Pea Patch Stakes, with a $100,000 purse. The conditions of this race, are for 3 year old fillies, going five-and-a-half furlongs, on the turf.



Nine horses signed on for this one, and as they break, the favorite, “American Apple” is mid-pack, but she quickly moves to the front, along with “Zoom Erin” and “Twirled”. As they go into the turn, “American Apple” still leads, but “Twice as Sweet” and “Daring Do” are both making moves.



As they come down the stretch, the 1, “American Apple” is still in front, but the 2, “Twice as Sweet” passes her on the inside, and then the 3, “Daring Do” is coming on the outside, and she passes both of them, in the final sixteenth, to win the Pea Patch Stakes.

Jockey Walter Rodriguez had the winning ride, for trainer Wesley Ward. This is actually Rodriguez’s first summer, riding at Ellis.

“I kind of, sort of know this filly now, because I’ve been riding her since the beginning. Wesley told me just to do the same thing. So, we kind of broke good and then sat off the pace, and we knew that she would finish strong,” said Rodriguez, the winning jockey aboard ‘Daring Do’. “We usually do it like that you know. We just sit off, and she finished strong. I started out at Laurel Park Maryland and then few tracks around, and then came to Kentucky riding on Turfway. We were leading jockey there, thank God. Now, we went to Keeneland, then Churchill and then here.”



For those wondering why Ellis Park is even nicknamed the “Pea Patch”, it’s in honor of the soybeans and other crops, that are annually grown, in the track’s infield.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.