Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

EFD: Duplex catches fire Saturday evening

Fire generic
Fire generic(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Fire officials say a duplex caught fire Saturday on Joan Avenue.

According to a press release, firefighters were dispatched to the 1200 block of Joan Avenue for a possible fire in a duplex.

Officials say firefighters saw smoke and fire coming from the front of the duplex and quickly extinguished the fire within 10 minutes.

Fire officials say the neighboring apartment received no fire damage and little smoke damage.

According to EFD, utilities were disconnected to both duplex units due to the damage and the Red Cross was requested for assistance.

Officials say there were no injuries, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marijuana and mushroom that police say were found in a Henderson home along with two small...
Task force: Large amount of drugs used for dealing found in home with 2 small children
CHRISTOPHER BURTON MCCASLIN
EPD: Victim forced to strip naked at gunpoint during robbery
Body found inside Harriet Street house
EPD: Body found inside house on Harriet St.
900E road issue between 925N and 1000N
Community makes quick work of damaged Daviess County road
Police: 19-year-old killed in overnight crash in Wayne County

Latest News

Victory Theatre closing in on upgrade 100 years in the making
Victory Theatre closing in on upgrade 100 years in the making
Fairfield Rural FD mourns loss of firefighter killed in crash
Fairfield Rural FD mourns loss of firefighter killed in crash
White Co. officials to hold disaster plan meeting
White Co. officials to hold disaster plan meeting
EPD: 3-year-old taken to hospital after drunk driving accident
EPD: 3-year-old taken to hospital after drunk driving accident