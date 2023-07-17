EFD: Duplex catches fire Saturday evening

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Fire officials say a duplex caught fire Saturday on Joan Avenue.

According to a press release, firefighters were dispatched to the 1200 block of Joan Avenue for a possible fire in a duplex.

Officials say firefighters saw smoke and fire coming from the front of the duplex and quickly extinguished the fire within 10 minutes.

Fire officials say the neighboring apartment received no fire damage and little smoke damage.

According to EFD, utilities were disconnected to both duplex units due to the damage and the Red Cross was requested for assistance.

Officials say there were no injuries, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.