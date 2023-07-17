Birthday Club
Deputies: Man caught porch pirating in April now charged

Jonathan David Wilson
Jonathan David Wilson(Daviess Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There’s an update to a theft we told you about in April.

Daviess County Deputies say 40-year-old Jonathan Wilson has been charged in the case.

They say Wilson is the man caught on camera taking a package from a home on Gobler Ford Road.

Wilson is charged with Theft of Mail Matter.

Deputies say he was already in jail charged with Leaving Scene of an Accident / Failure to Render Aid and Theft of Property Mislaid or Delivered by Mistake.

Authorities thank the public for their help in identifying him.

DCSO looking for porch pirate suspect
DCSO looking for porch pirate suspect(Daviess County Sheriff's Office)

Task force: Large amount of drugs used for dealing found in home with 2 small children
EPD: 3-year-old taken to hospital after drunk driving accident
Future for Riverton Ice Cream and Grill uncertain; owners moving on
Dustin Broad
Theresa Caputo live show coming to Victory Theatre
