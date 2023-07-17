Deputies: Man caught porch pirating in April now charged

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There’s an update to a theft we told you about in April.

Daviess County Deputies say 40-year-old Jonathan Wilson has been charged in the case.

They say Wilson is the man caught on camera taking a package from a home on Gobler Ford Road.

Wilson is charged with Theft of Mail Matter.

Deputies say he was already in jail charged with Leaving Scene of an Accident / Failure to Render Aid and Theft of Property Mislaid or Delivered by Mistake.

Authorities thank the public for their help in identifying him.

DCSO looking for porch pirate suspect (Daviess County Sheriff's Office)

