Deputies: Man caught porch pirating in April now charged
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There’s an update to a theft we told you about in April.
Daviess County Deputies say 40-year-old Jonathan Wilson has been charged in the case.
They say Wilson is the man caught on camera taking a package from a home on Gobler Ford Road.
Wilson is charged with Theft of Mail Matter.
Deputies say he was already in jail charged with Leaving Scene of an Accident / Failure to Render Aid and Theft of Property Mislaid or Delivered by Mistake.
Authorities thank the public for their help in identifying him.
