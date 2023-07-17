Crash shuts down busy bypass in Daviess County

DAVIESS CO, Ky. (WFIE) - Drivers may need to find a workaround after a crash shut down a busy bypass in Daviess County.

According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, first responders are working an accident on the Wendell Ford Expressway.

Deputies say the westbound bypass is currently shut down at the US Highway 231 exit in the 1500 block.

We’re told this will be an extended closure as crews work to clear the scene.

