Crash shuts down busy bypass in Daviess County

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVIESS CO, Ky. (WFIE) - Drivers may need to find a workaround after a crash shut down a busy bypass in Daviess County.

According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, first responders are working an accident on the Wendell Ford Expressway.

Deputies say the westbound bypass is currently shut down at the US Highway 231 exit in the 1500 block.

We’re told this will be an extended closure as crews work to clear the scene.

We will keep you updated online with new details as we receive them.

