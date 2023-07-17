Cheap Trick coming to Victory Theatre

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cheap Trick is set to play the Victory Theatre September 15.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 21, at 10 a.m.

Officials say they are expected to sell quickly.

You can get them at the Ford Center Ticket Office or online.

There is an artist presale starting Wednesday.

Cheap Trick has been releasing hits since the early 70′s.

They are known for songs like “I Want You to Want Me,” “The Flame,” and “Dream Police.”

