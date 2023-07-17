On alert for scattered storms this evening

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our temperatures will peak today in the mid-80s, and conditions will stay relatively clear until storms begin to move through the area starting in the evening. These storms have the potential to be strong to severe.

The main hazards we’re watching for are damaging wind, hail, and heavy rainfall. The storms will come in waves across the tri-state until the early morning hours on Tuesday.

Tuesday will be mostly clear during the day, but we are watching for storms to roll in that night as well which could stretch into Wednesday morning.

