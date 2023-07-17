Birthday Club
2 Wayne Co. men killed in crash

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Illinois State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Richland County that killed two men from Wayne County.

It happened Friday on US Route 50, west of North Cottage Hill Road.

Troopers say it was chain reaction crash in a construction zone.

They say a semi driver failed to stop and hit the back of a pickup truck that was stopped behind another semi.

Troopers say the pickup caught fire, and the two men inside, 22-year-old Justin Lynn and 24-year-old Colten Stewart, of Cisne, were killed.

They say the driver of the semi who caused the crash is an 18-year-old from Mississippi.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

