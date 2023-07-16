Birthday Club
White Co. officials to hold disaster plan meeting

(Source: KAIT-TV)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WHITE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Leaders in White County are meeting to work on their hazard mitigation plan Monday.

Officials say they will be meeting at the White County fairgrounds in Carmi.

The county received funding through the federal emergency management agency.

Officials say the plan is to look at ways the county can reduce the damage caused by severe weather such as tornadoes, winter storms, thunderstorms and floods.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. on Monday and is open to the public.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

