Victory Theatre closing in on upgrade 100 years in the making

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Out with the old, in with the nostalgic. Officials say the new Victory Theatre marquee is finished and ready for installation.

The historic theatre in the heart of downtown Evansville will be soon be installing a working replica of the original marquee that once lit up Main Street in the 1920s.

Pushing through setbacks, organizers say restoring this piece of Evansville history has been in the process for decades.

The Victory Theatre will hold a special lighting ceremony on August 11 at 7:30 p.m., which will coincide with a Fleetwood Mac tribute concert being held the same night.

Officials say an Invite Only VIP event will be held as a special thank you to their sponsorship donors who helped raise money to create the replica marquee.

