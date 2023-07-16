Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Victory Theatre closing in on upgrade 100 years in the making

A photo taken of the Victory Theatre presumabely in the 1920's.
A photo taken of the Victory Theatre presumabely in the 1920's.(Victory Theatre)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Out with the old, in with the nostalgic. Officials say the new Victory Theatre marquee is finished and ready for installation.

The historic theatre in the heart of downtown Evansville will be soon be installing a working replica of the original marquee that once lit up Main Street in the 1920s.

Pushing through setbacks, organizers say restoring this piece of Evansville history has been in the process for decades.

The Victory Theatre will hold a special lighting ceremony on August 11 at 7:30 p.m., which will coincide with a Fleetwood Mac tribute concert being held the same night.

Officials say an Invite Only VIP event will be held as a special thank you to their sponsorship donors who helped raise money to create the replica marquee.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marijuana and mushroom that police say were found in a Henderson home along with two small...
Task force: Large amount of drugs used for dealing found in home with 2 small children
CHRISTOPHER BURTON MCCASLIN
EPD: Victim forced to strip naked at gunpoint during robbery
Body found inside Harriet Street house
EPD: Body found inside house on Harriet St.
900E road issue between 925N and 1000N
Community makes quick work of damaged Daviess County road
Police: 19-year-old killed in overnight crash in Wayne County

Latest News

LEADRON LEON PETRIE
EPD: 3-year-old taken to hospital after drunk driving accident
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Fairfield Rural FD mourns loss of firefighter killed in crash
The Thrift Store by the Evansville Rescue Mission store front.
Evansville Rescue Mission hoping to be catalyst for Washington Sq. Mall revitalization
Dispatch: 1 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash in Posey Co.
Dispatch: 1 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash in Posey Co.