Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Scattered rain to return tonight and stretch into the week

5/18 14 First Alert Sunrise
5/18 14 First Alert Sunrise
By Robinson Miles
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our temperature will peak today in the upper 80s. Smoke from the ongoing Canadian wildfires drifted down to the tri-state today, triggering an air quality advisory that will last until midnight tonight.

Scattered thunderstorms will return to parts of the tri-state this evening and stretch into Monday morning. More widespread storms will return on Tuesday and Wednesday as well. These could include lightning and brief, heavy rainfall which could cause flooding.

Storms may continue on Thursday as well before our conditions start to clear to finish the week.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marijuana and mushroom that police say were found in a Henderson home along with two small...
Task force: Large amount of drugs used for dealing found in home with 2 small children
CHRISTOPHER BURTON MCCASLIN
EPD: Victim forced to strip naked at gunpoint during robbery
Body found inside Harriet Street house
EPD: Body found inside house on Harriet St.
900E road issue between 925N and 1000N
Community makes quick work of damaged Daviess County road
Police: 19-year-old killed in overnight crash in Wayne County

Latest News

Scattered storms to continue for a rainy start to the week
Scattered storms to return for a rainy start to the week
5/18 14 First Alert Sunrise
Scattered storms to return for a rainy start to the week
Steamy weekend with scattered storms