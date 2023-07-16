Scattered rain to return tonight and stretch into the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our temperature will peak today in the upper 80s. Smoke from the ongoing Canadian wildfires drifted down to the tri-state today, triggering an air quality advisory that will last until midnight tonight.

Scattered thunderstorms will return to parts of the tri-state this evening and stretch into Monday morning. More widespread storms will return on Tuesday and Wednesday as well. These could include lightning and brief, heavy rainfall which could cause flooding.

Storms may continue on Thursday as well before our conditions start to clear to finish the week.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.