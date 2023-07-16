Posey Co. fair to kick off Monday

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Beginning Monday, the Posey County Fair will be underway in New Harmony.

Officials say activities before the fair officially began included the princess and teen pageants on Saturday and the beef show on Sunday.

The fair kicks off Monday with the Farm Bureau Inc. meal at 5 p.m. and the first night of the professional rodeo at 7:30 p.m.

General admission is $8 per person and free admission for children 10 and under. Veterans receive free admission on Wednesday and first responders will have free admission on Thursday.

Click here for the full Posey County fair schedule.

