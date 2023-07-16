Birthday Club
Fairfield Rural FD mourns loss of firefighter killed in crash

STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident(Source: MGN)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WFIE) - The community of Fairfield is mourning after the life of a young firefighter was claimed during a tragic crash Saturday morning.

Illinois State Police announced this weekend the passing of Logan M. Kreiter, a 19-year-old man from Fairfield.

Investigators determined Kreiter was killed after his Jeep went off the road on 925 N and rolled several times into a field.

Saturday evening, the Fairfield Rural Fire Department shared a statement expressing their heartache after losing one of their own.

“Logan was always a joy to be around and had a smile that we will always remembered,” part of the statement said. “Logan will be missed by everyone but his sprit will always be with us.”

The fire department says Kreiter joined as a Junior Firefighter while in high school and was continuing to serve while attending college.

The agency asks everyone to remember his fellow firefighters as they mourn the loss of a brother.

Dispatch: 1 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash in Posey Co.
