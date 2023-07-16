Evansville Rescue Mission hoping to be catalyst for Washington Sq. Mall revitalization

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Rescue Mission celebrated one year for three of its stores inside Washington Square Mall.

Officials say the stores they operate inside of Washington Square Mall play a pivotal part in funding their work on a daily basis.

Since opening its doors to the public, officials with the Rescue Mission say they’ve seen increased foot traffic to the once bustling eastside location and have served to be a sign of success in the area.

“Ever since we’ve been here, they’ve [mall owners] gotten more publicity and there’s been more people wanting to move into this location, so we get to be a part of bringing that back to life,” said Kyle Gorman, Executive Director for Advancement at the Evansville Rescue Mission.

Mission representatives are celebrating the success they’ve had, and the amount of traffic they’ve brought to a space- which struggled for business after the opening of Eastland Mall.

“The amount of space that we were able to gain for the same amount of money we were paying for a much smaller space elsewhere, it was a no-brainer for us,” Gorman said. “[We’ve] Knocked it out of the ballpark on just the success, and the amount of traffic we’ve brought to the mall, and the business it really brings for us in helping our programs.”

Gorman says while the mall is seeing a spark in interest for more business-- the mission has seen a big boost to its funding.

“You’re relying so much on individual donations from people,” Gorman said. “This takes a little bit of that pressure off, because all of the money raised from Mission Grounds and the thrift store goes right back into that programming and helping those costs.”

In addition to that, the mission is able to provide products at a low cost to community members.

“We all get local donations and its local people shopping here, so we’re really just not allowing things to end up in the dump, in the trash or garbage or anything like that,” Gorman said. “We’re repurposing what Evansville has to offer.”

Gorman says the goal is to see the same success they’ve had in their first year -- in the years to come. He says the Mission is proud to be a part of returning a mall to its original glory.

“We get to be a space where we offer really affordable clothing that’s in really good shape that we’re proud to sell them,” Gorman said.

