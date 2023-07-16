Evansville City Swim Meet making big splash this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The annual Evansville City Swim Meet is making a big splash this weekend at the majestic Deaconess Aquatic Center.

It’s the second year the meet has been held inside the city’s new, crown jewel pool, and once again, there were around 600 local swimmers, ranging in age from, as young as 4, to seasoned veterans, over 65.

The five different city pool teams always bring plenty of energy too, as they vie for annual bragging rights, which makes for a great atmosphere.

“Wonderful facility and having a homegrown Lilly King and Mikayla Jenkins to look up to is really good for our kids and our community and to be able to have a wholesome activity for all age groups is really awesome,” said Howell pool swimmer, Erinn Jankowski.

“It’s a great place to have this meet, especially this morning, wake up and there’s thunder and lightning, ya know it’s raining outside,” said swim team coordinator, Jeremy Wolfe. “So we didn’t have any worries this morning, we knew we could come in here. This place is grounded, and we were able to get the meet in.”

The Evansville city swim meet wraps up Sunday with the finals in all of the events starting at 9 a.m.

