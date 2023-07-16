Birthday Club
EPD: 3-year-old taken to hospital after drunk driving accident

LEADRON LEON PETRIE
LEADRON LEON PETRIE(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing multiple charges after police say he crashed while drunk driving early Sunday morning.

Evansville Police officers were called to the scene after a vehicle crashed into a parked car shortly after 1 a.m.

Police say the driver, 27-year-old Leadron L. Petrie, admitted to taking several shots before driving.

According to an affidavit, Petrie’s 3-year-old daughter was also inside the vehicle during the accident.

Officers say the mother took the child to the hospital with unknown injuries, if any.

It states in the affidavit that Petrie failed several field sobriety tests and blew a .116 and a breathalyzer test.

After Petrie was detained, Evansville Police officers determined he had a previous conviction of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated in 2017.

Petrie was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond and faces several charges.

