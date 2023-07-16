Dispatch: 1 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash in Posey Co.

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Posey County dispatch says officers responded to a crash in Posey County Saturday evening.

According to dispatch, the call came in just before 6:30 p.m. in the area of Leonard and State Road 62.

Dispatch confirms two vehicles were involved and EMS took one person to the hospital.

We will update you as this story develops.

