Women’s Hospital Tennis Classic starts Monday

Womens Hospital Tennis preview
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 12:13 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s going to be busy, on the hardcourts at Wesselman Park, next week. That’s because the annual Deaconess Women’s Hospital Pro Tennis Classic is happening.

It’s the 24th year for the annual U.S. Tennis Association pro circuit event, and there is $60,000 up for grabs. Over the years, the tourney has seen 75 players, who have gone on, to play in the U.S. Open.

Also, just announced, this year’s tourney will have two players, who were once ranked top 20 in the world. They are Varvara Lepchenko and Sabine Lisicki.

Lepchenko has been playing professionally since 2001, while Lisicki has been playing pro tennis since 2006.

“Lisicki is coming back from injury and illness, she’s been fighting it for the last couple of years, so her ranking has dropped, so when that happens, they come to a level tournament, like here in Evansville, to get their ranking points back up so they can play back in the WTA,” said tournament director, Kim Poynter. “Lepchenko, she’s been on a suspension, so she’s just now coming back after not playing for over a year, and I’m sure she’ll rise to the rankings quickly, because she’s still at that level of play to play in the WTA and all the grandslams so...”

The Women’s Hospital Tennis Classic starts Monday, and runs through next Sunday.

