What’s happening at the Four Freedoms Monument?

Four Freedoms Monument work
Four Freedoms Monument work(Steve Schaefer)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Those visiting the Ohio riverfront in Evansville might notice caution tape surrounding the Four Freedoms Monument, but officials assure it is not a crime scene.

In a social media post, Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer says crews began replacing the pavers and the ring around the monument.

Many people commented on the post and showed appreciation for the continued upkeep being done around the city.

Schaefer mentions the restoration project is being done by the Evansville Department of Parks & Recreation and is expected to be finished before the end of August.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

