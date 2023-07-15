Schulte named new South Spencer Girls Basketball head coach

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Thursday night we told you South Spencer boys basketball hired a new head coach, Aaron Thompson.

Well, now the Lady Rebels basketball program has found its new head coach, and it’s Rob Schulte.

Schulte is well-known around Spencer County, as he also works in real estate.

Schulte takes over a Lady Rebels’ program that’s gone 33-15 in its last two seasons.

He replaces Brent Mathew who went 58-59 in five seasons leading the team.

