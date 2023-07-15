Birthday Club
Scattered storms to return for a rainy start to the week

5/18 14 First Alert Sunrise
By Robinson Miles
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our temperatures will peak in the mid-80s today. The scattered showers we’ve seen across the tri-state will continue until this evening.

There’s a chance today’s storms could turn severe in places, including lightning and brief, heavy rainfall. Isolated and scattered storms will come in waves starting again Sunday evening and stretching through Wednesday.

Tomorrow will be sunny with highs in the lower 90s which could generate heat index values in the triple digits. There will also be an air quality advisory in place starting 7 AM tomorrow morning through midnight Sunday night.

