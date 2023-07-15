Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Police: 19-year-old killed in overnight crash in Wayne County

(Arizona's Family)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE CO, Ill. (WFIE) - A 19-year-old Fairfield man passed away early Saturday morning after a crash in Wayne County.

According to Illinois State Police, Logan M. Kreiter was driving eastbound on 925 N when his vehicle left the road for an unknown reason.

Police say his Jeep went straight into the ditch, rolled several times and eventually came to a stop in a field north of the road.

The Wayne County Coroner said Kreiter died in the accident. Police tell us the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found inside Harriet Street house
EPD: Body found inside house on Harriet St.
Rockport drug bust
Anonymous tip leads to massive drug bust in Rockport
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Trash left in Ohio Co. road
Large load of remodeling trash dumped in Ohio Co. road
Old Ben Aquapark
Old Ben Aquapark gets ready for grand opening in Winslow

Latest News

Authorities arrest wanted man in Hopkins Co. after chase.
Jury finds man guilty in connection to dangerous pursuit in Hopkins County
Four Freedoms Monument work
What’s happening at the Four Freedoms Monument?
UES
Generous donation will go a long way for Uniontown Elementary School
900E road issue between 925N and 1000N
Community makes quick work of damaged Daviess County road