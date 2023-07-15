Police: 19-year-old killed in overnight crash in Wayne County
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WAYNE CO, Ill. (WFIE) - A 19-year-old Fairfield man passed away early Saturday morning after a crash in Wayne County.
According to Illinois State Police, Logan M. Kreiter was driving eastbound on 925 N when his vehicle left the road for an unknown reason.
Police say his Jeep went straight into the ditch, rolled several times and eventually came to a stop in a field north of the road.
The Wayne County Coroner said Kreiter died in the accident. Police tell us the crash is still under investigation.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.