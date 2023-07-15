McBryde named Grad Assistant for UE Women’s Basketball

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dominique McBryde, a native of Indiana and former student-athlete at Purdue and Arizona, has joined the University of Evansville women’s basketball program as a graduate assistant.

McBryde began her college career with the Boilermakers in 2015 and spent two seasons with the program. Highlighting her freshman campaign was a 23-point effort versus Rutgers and a 22-point game against Minnesota. She earned a Big Ten Freshman of the Week award in February of 2016. Her success continued as a sophomore where she was named honorable mention All-Big Ten by the league coaches.

“I am thrilled Dominique has joined our staff! She will be a star in this profession. Her playing experience speaks for itself, but it is her energy, her character, and her heart for creating a great student-athlete experience that sets her apart,” Purple Aces head women’s basketball coach Robyn Scherr-Well said. “I look forward to the impact she will have on our program!”

“In the graduate assistant role, Dominique will play an important part in scouting opponents, assisting our recruiting coordinator, player development, and daily operations.”

Following her tenure at Purdue, McBryde made history at the University of Arizona as she became the first in school history to shoot over 50% from the field and 40% from 3-point range. McBryde graduated from Arizona in May of 2020 and embarked on a 3-year professional career. In April of 2020, she was a training camp invitee for the Los Angeles Sparks of the WNBA. She also played professionally in Hungary, Greece and New Zealand.

“I am so excited to be part of the Aces athletic program and work with the women’s basketball coaching staff. Not only will I be back in the great basketball state of Indiana, but I get to be part of something special that is being built here in Evansville,” McBryde exclaimed. “This is an amazing opportunity, and I cannot thank Coach Robyn Scherr-Wells enough for taking me on this journey. I will offer any and all knowledge that I have gained throughout my basketball career, as well as any other support, to help contribute to the success of this program. Go Aces!”

Ranked a five-star recruit and the No. 30 ranking in the nation by ESPN HoopGurlz, McBryde enjoyed a storied high school career at Bedford North Lawrence. She was the school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,672 career points and led her team to a 27-1 record as a senior where she posted 20.0 points per game.

