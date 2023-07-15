Kentucky HBPA College Day returns to Ellis Park in late July

HENDERSON, KY. (WFIE) - Kentucky HBPA College Day Presented by Ellis Park returns to the Tri-State racetrack on Sunday July 30 - and virtually every full-time post-high school student who registers will be a winner.

In partnership with Ellis Park, the Kentucky HBPA will give out nine $1,000 scholarships and, in a separate set of drawings, nine iPad Minis with AirPods included. There also will be drawings before every race for a $150 gift card.

Every qualified student who registers will get an Ellis Park belt bag or a $10 voucher for food and beverage (excluding alcohol) while supplies last.

A valid college I.D. or letter of admission is required to register, with incoming freshmen welcome. Those attending or enrolled in two- and four-year colleges, graduate school, professional school, vocational, technical, barber and other post-high school programs that qualify for federal aid are eligible. Students must register in person, be present to win and can only enter once.

“Every year we look forward to Kentucky HBPA College Day,” said Mike Bruder, a horse owner from Evansville and a Kentucky HBPA board member. “We know from speaking with the students that a fair number have never been to a racetrack before. These could be our future horse owners, horsemen and racetrack executives, as well as the next generation of racing fans. But you have to get them in the door first. And Ellis Park is so family-friendly that it’s a great environment for an introduction to horse racing.”

Registration for the drawings will be held at a table in the grandstand tunnel. The last-race drawings are restricted to full-time students who also work in, or whose parent works in, the equine industry, either on the backstretch, at a racetrack or a horse farm, including part-time and seasonal employees. Those participating in the industry drawing cannot enter the main drawings.

Representatives from the University of Louisville’s Equine Industry Program, the Kentucky Equine Management Internship program and potentially other colleges with equine-connected programs will be on hand.

Sunday also is Kentucky HBPA Dollar Day, featuring $1 hotdogs, ice cream, chips, soft drinks and popcorn and $2 draft beer. The Kentucky Horsemen’s Benevolent & Protective Association, which represents racehorse owners and trainers at the state’s five thoroughbred tracks, underwrites the weekly promotion.

“We are proud to support Kentucky HBPA College Day at Ellis Park again this year,” said Matt Pressley, Ellis Park Racing & Gaming General Manager. “We look forward to supporting future leaders in our community with this scholarship program, "

