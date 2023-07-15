Birthday Club
Jury finds man guilty in connection to dangerous pursuit in Hopkins County

By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:07 AM CDT
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - After a three-day jury trial, a verdict has been reached for a suspect who took authorities on a reckless chase through Hopkins County in 2021.

According to the Hopkins County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Joseph Franklin was found guilty of Speeding 35 Miles Per Hour Over the Speed Limit, Reckless Driving, two counts of Disregarding a Traffic Control Device, two counts of 1st Degree Fleeing or Evading the Police, 1st Degree Wanton Endangerment, 2nd Degree Wanton Endangerment, Tampering wish Physical Evidence, 1st Degree Trafficking in 2 or More Grams of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, 1st Degree Possession of Methamphetamine and 1st Degree Criminal Mischief.

On August 18, 2021, deputies say they tried to stop Franklin on US 41 near Hopkins County Central High School, but he took off and led law enforcement officials on a dangerous pursuit.

Authorities alleged Franklin threw meth out the window as they chased him through Earlington and Mortons Gap.

Ten miles into the pursuit, deputies say Franklin crashed in the White City Wildlife Management Area and ran into the woods.

He was later caught riding in the back of a truck near Kentucky 2171.

The commonwealth’s attorney tells 14 News the jury also heard evidence of Franklin’s prior felony criminal history and found him guilty of 1st Degree Persistent Felony Offender.

We’re told the jury recommended a sentence of 20 years for his crimes. According to court records, Franklin will be sentenced on August 28, 2023.

