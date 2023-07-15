Birthday Club
HPD to hold "Cram the Cruiser" event Saturday
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Saturday, the Henderson Police Department is asking for help as they “Cram the Cruiser.”

The event is happening at the Henderson Walmart from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

With the local NAACP, the police department will collect school supplies for children in Kindergarten through 6th grade.

Officials say they will also be collecting supplies at their department, Old National Bank, 5th 3rd, and Dollar General Stores.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

