HPD to hold “Cram the Cruiser” event Saturday

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Saturday, the Henderson Police Department is asking for help as they “Cram the Cruiser.”

The event is happening at the Henderson Walmart from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

With the local NAACP, the police department will collect school supplies for children in Kindergarten through 6th grade.

Officials say they will also be collecting supplies at their department, Old National Bank, 5th 3rd, and Dollar General Stores.

