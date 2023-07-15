Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Henderson library to host author who inspired Netflix series, “Sex/Life”

Henderson library to host author who inspired Netflix series, “Sex/Life”
Henderson library to host author who inspired Netflix series, “Sex/Life”(Henderson Co. Public Library)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Public Library is hosting a “Meet the Author” event with Wall Street Journal bestselling author BB Easton.

Easton is the author of “44 Chapters About 4 Men,” a tell-all memoir that inspired the Netflix Original Series, “Sex/Life.”

Officials say the library with host Easton with special guest Tarryn Fisher in McCormick Hall at the Preston Arts Center.

The event takes place on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Easton will be answering questions and signing books starting at 6 p.m.

Click here for more information about this event.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found inside Harriet Street house
EPD: Body found inside house on Harriet St.
Rockport drug bust
Anonymous tip leads to massive drug bust in Rockport
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Old Ben Aquapark
Old Ben Aquapark gets ready for grand opening in Winslow
Marijuana and mushroom that police say were found in a Henderson home along with two small...
Task force: Large amount of drugs used for dealing found in home with 2 small children

Latest News

Police: 19-year-old killed in overnight crash in Wayne County
Authorities arrest wanted man in Hopkins Co. after chase.
Jury finds man guilty in connection with dangerous pursuit in Hopkins County
Four Freedoms Monument work
What’s happening at the Four Freedoms Monument?
UES
Generous donation will go a long way for Uniontown Elementary School