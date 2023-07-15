Henderson library to host author who inspired Netflix series, “Sex/Life”

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Public Library is hosting a “Meet the Author” event with Wall Street Journal bestselling author BB Easton.

Easton is the author of “44 Chapters About 4 Men,” a tell-all memoir that inspired the Netflix Original Series, “Sex/Life.”

Officials say the library with host Easton with special guest Tarryn Fisher in McCormick Hall at the Preston Arts Center.

The event takes place on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Easton will be answering questions and signing books starting at 6 p.m.

Click here for more information about this event.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.