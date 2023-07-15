Gibson Co. fair brings in record number of people

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Fair has been bringing record numbers of people out to the fairgrounds this week.

Stands are filled every night for the main events, which featured monster trucks, rodeo, and motocross.

Officials say the carnival had the most activity leaders have ever seen on Tuesday.

The Gibson County Fair staff believe this week may be on record for the most attendance in two decades.

President Lee Binhack says they focused on bringing events that the public would want to come out and enjoy the experience.

”The smiles on the kids is what I live for,” says Binhack. “Then, you sit down here on the picnic tables under the concession stand, and you’ll hear the older generation sitting there talking about their memories from what they were doing here when they were kids. It is a continual life-long experience memory board.”

Chase Matthews took the stage Friday to perform country music for another packed grandstand. There will be a demolition derby tomorrow.

The final day of the fair is expected to have a huge crowd.

