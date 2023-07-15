Birthday Club
Generous donation will go a long way for Uniontown Elementary School

By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
UNIONTOWN, Ky. (WFIE) - Parents of Uniontown Elementary School won’t have to worry about buying school supplies for their kids this year.

School staff shared on social media they received a very generous donation, but would not say who it came from.

Thanks to the donation, all UES students’ school supplies will be furnished for the school year.

Officials say students will only be responsible for bringing a backpack to school.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

