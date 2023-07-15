Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

EPD: Victim forced to strip naked at gunpoint during robbery

CHRISTOPHER BURTON MCCASLIN
CHRISTOPHER BURTON MCCASLIN(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officers say a 40-year-old Evansville man was arrested after taking the victim’s clothes during what police are calling a robbery.

According to police, the victim was invited to a woman’s home on the 800 block of Jefferson Avenue.

The victim told officers he was there for around 15 minutes before Christopher B. McCaslin, the woman’s partner, came into the home unexpectedly.

Police say the victim hid, but was found and confronted by McCaslin. The victim alleges McCaslin then left the room and came back with a handgun.

The victim claims McCaslin struck him in the right eye with the handgun, causing pain and bleeding.

According to an affidavit, McCaslin forced the victim at gunpoint to strip all of his clothes and belongings.

The victim was then told to leave the home naked. Police say he ran to a home on S. Bedford Avenue and called 911.

The suspect told police he forced the victim to strip to make him “feel humiliated like he was humiliated in his home.”

McCaslin was arrested on a robbery and domestic battery charge and is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found inside Harriet Street house
EPD: Body found inside house on Harriet St.
Rockport drug bust
Anonymous tip leads to massive drug bust in Rockport
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Trash left in Ohio Co. road
Large load of remodeling trash dumped in Ohio Co. road
A spokesperson with the park shared a statement on social media Thursday afternoon.
‘We are frustrated’: Staff apologetic after Newburgh splash pad troubles

Latest News

900E road issue between 925N and 1000N
Community makes quick work of damaged Daviess County road
Gibson County is home to Indiana's longest running county fair.
Gibson Co. fair brings in record number of people
A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
HPD to hold “Cram the Cruiser” event Saturday
FDA panel supports over-the-counter birth control pill
FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill