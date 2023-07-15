EPD: Victim forced to strip naked at gunpoint during robbery

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officers say a 40-year-old Evansville man was arrested after taking the victim’s clothes during what police are calling a robbery.

According to police, the victim was invited to a woman’s home on the 800 block of Jefferson Avenue.

The victim told officers he was there for around 15 minutes before Christopher B. McCaslin, the woman’s partner, came into the home unexpectedly.

Police say the victim hid, but was found and confronted by McCaslin. The victim alleges McCaslin then left the room and came back with a handgun.

The victim claims McCaslin struck him in the right eye with the handgun, causing pain and bleeding.

According to an affidavit, McCaslin forced the victim at gunpoint to strip all of his clothes and belongings.

The victim was then told to leave the home naked. Police say he ran to a home on S. Bedford Avenue and called 911.

The suspect told police he forced the victim to strip to make him “feel humiliated like he was humiliated in his home.”

McCaslin was arrested on a robbery and domestic battery charge and is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.

