Ellis Park Highlights: $74,000 Allowance Race

Ellis Park Race
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 12:07 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HENDERSON, KY. (WFIE) - Ellis Park began the second weekend of its summer meet, and it’s going to be a good one. Saturday is their “Rein in Breast Cancer” event, put on by Horses and Hope, while Sunday is the $100,000 dollar Pea Patch Stakes.

Of course, there was racing action Friday afternoon, so let’s get to it. This is the 7th race, a $74,000 allowance race, for fillies and mares, 3 years old and up, going one mile on the dirt.

As they go out of the chute, it’s “Dre Me Less” going to the front, followed by “Insignia”.

As they round the turn, “Insignia” makes her move, passing “Dre Me Less”, while “Her Ladyship” also moves up, and as they turn for home, “Insignia” really turns on the jets, and she is pulling away.

“Insignia” is just pouring it on, and she is geared down in the final sixteenth, as she wins this one big, by 9 lengths, over “Her Ladyship” and then “Dre Me Less”.

Jockey Gerardo Corrales had the winning ride, for trainer Brad Cox and Gary and Mary West Stables.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

