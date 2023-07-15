Community makes quick work of damaged Daviess County road

DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Highway officials had help from the community as they fixed a damaged road Friday evening in Daviess County, Indiana.

According to dispatch, they received a call about the road shortly before 6 p.m. and said some drivers were ramping off of it.

This reportedly happened on 900E between 925N and 1000N in Daviess County.

Highway officials closed the road and started working on repairs, but not first without the help from some community members.

“The Daviess County Hwy would like to think the workers that immediately responded as well as the several community members that willingly helped work to get the road back open as soon as possible. Thank You!” says the highway department on social media.

Dispatch tells us with quick work from the highway department and those who helped, the road was back open around 9:30 p.m.

