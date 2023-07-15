Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Community makes quick work of damaged Daviess County road

900E road issue between 925N and 1000N
900E road issue between 925N and 1000N(Daviess County Highway Department)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Highway officials had help from the community as they fixed a damaged road Friday evening in Daviess County, Indiana.

According to dispatch, they received a call about the road shortly before 6 p.m. and said some drivers were ramping off of it.

This reportedly happened on 900E between 925N and 1000N in Daviess County.

Highway officials closed the road and started working on repairs, but not first without the help from some community members.

“The Daviess County Hwy would like to think the workers that immediately responded as well as the several community members that willingly helped work to get the road back open as soon as possible. Thank You!” says the highway department on social media.

Dispatch tells us with quick work from the highway department and those who helped, the road was back open around 9:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found inside Harriet Street house
EPD: Body found inside house on Harriet St.
Rockport drug bust
Anonymous tip leads to massive drug bust in Rockport
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Trash left in Ohio Co. road
Large load of remodeling trash dumped in Ohio Co. road
A spokesperson with the park shared a statement on social media Thursday afternoon.
‘We are frustrated’: Staff apologetic after Newburgh splash pad troubles

Latest News

CHRISTOPHER BURTON MCCASLIN
EPD: Victim forced to strip naked at gunpoint during robbery
Gibson County is home to Indiana's longest running county fair.
Gibson Co. fair brings in record number of people
A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
HPD to hold “Cram the Cruiser” event Saturday
FDA panel supports over-the-counter birth control pill
FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill