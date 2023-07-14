Birthday Club
What are officials considering doing to Island Ford Road in Madisonville?

Road generic
Road generic(MGN)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in Madisonville is looking for opinions on what should be done with Island Ford Road.

A public hearing session was held at the Hopkins County Extension Office, where American Engineers presented the construction plans and answered questions for residents.

KYTC is planning on expanding the southern section of Island Ford Road by adding a sidewalk and a possible middle turn lane. Chief District Engineer Deneatra Henderson says a big focus is making the Carriage Lane intersection safer.

”There’s an option to realign the intersection closer into town at the bottom of the hill, which would greatly improve sight distance and safety,” she says. “Then, it does include more property acquisition, so we just like to get people’s input before we do something that significant.”

KYTC is currently in the design phase. We’re told another public comment meeting may be held in the future.

Those that weren’t able to come out Thursday night can submit their comments through the KYTC District 2 website.

