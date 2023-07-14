Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Weather concerns put a screeching halt on Yellow Creek Park Car Show

Yellow Creek Park Car Show
Yellow Creek Park Car Show(Daviess County Fiscal Court)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An annual car show many enthusiasts and owners get excited for in Owensboro is being pushed back after growing concerns over the weather.

According to the Daviess County Fiscal Court, the Yellow Creek Park Car Show has been moved to Sunday, July 16, 2023.

The show, which was originally scheduled for this Saturday, is hosted annually by the Corvette Lover’s Vette Club of Owensboro.

Organizers say the car show also includes food trucks, vendors, dash plaques and door prizes. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Suspect at large after shooting on S. Garvin Street
Suspect at large after shooting on S. Garvin Street
Trash left in Ohio Co. road
Large load of remodeling trash dumped in Ohio Co. road
Marijuana and mushroom that police say were found in a Henderson home along with two small...
Task force: Large amount of drugs used for dealing found in home with 2 small children
Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office releases more details after person hit by SUV

Latest News

Rockport drug bust
Anonymous tip leads to massive drug bust in Rockport
USI officially selects new Dean of Students, interim Asst. Provost
Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer The Musical coming to Evansville
Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer The Musical coming to Evansville
43-year-old Lee Stone
Update: Man arrested after stealing car with dog inside