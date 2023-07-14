Weather concerns put a screeching halt on Yellow Creek Park Car Show

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An annual car show many enthusiasts and owners get excited for in Owensboro is being pushed back after growing concerns over the weather.

According to the Daviess County Fiscal Court, the Yellow Creek Park Car Show has been moved to Sunday, July 16, 2023.

The show, which was originally scheduled for this Saturday, is hosted annually by the Corvette Lover’s Vette Club of Owensboro.

Organizers say the car show also includes food trucks, vendors, dash plaques and door prizes. For more information, click here.

