‘We are frustrated’: Staff apologetic after Newburgh splash pad troubles

A spokesperson with the park shared a statement on social media Thursday afternoon.
A spokesperson with the park shared a statement on social media Thursday afternoon.
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The staff at Lou Dennis Community Park in Newburgh is speaking out after needing to shut down their splash pad every so often due to a variety of issues.

A spokesperson with the park shared a statement on social media Thursday afternoon, airing their frustrations and empathizing with families who haven’t been able to enjoy the splash pad when it’s shut down.

“We can assure everyone that there is nothing more frustrating to us than the splash pad not operating,” they say. “We know many families rely on the splash pad to cool off and for time outside. We have staff that relies on the splash pad operating so they can work over their summer break. The Town invested in this system and want to see it work. We never want to see the splash pad not doing what we installed it to do.”

According to the social media post, the park is not able to operate the pad if temperatures are too high or chemical levels are incorrect. The park asks everyone to be kind to the splash pad workers since they are high school students who can’t control whether its working.

“We know it can be frustrating because we are frustrated, but the one thing we do ask is that if you happen to be at the park when this happens, please do not belittle or berate the staff that are working,” says the spokesperson.

Park staff say they are sorry, but appreciate the public’s patience and promise they are doing everything they can to get the splash pad up and running.

