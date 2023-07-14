Birthday Club
Warrick County sergeant joins in on 1,000 mile bicycle ride through Indiana

Cops Cycling for Survivors
Cops Cycling for Survivors(Warrick County Sheriff's Office)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In an effort to ensure fallen law enforcement officers will never be forgotten, many agencies across Indiana are biking through the state with the Cops Cycling for Survivors Foundation.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office says one of their sergeants joined in on the 1,000 mile bicycle ride that travels the perimeter of the state in 13 days.

According to the agency, Sgt. Kyle Tevault biked from Madison to Jasper with a large caravan of other law enforcement officers.

The group of cyclists took off on Monday and will end their long trip at the Heroes of Public Safety area of Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis on July 22.

