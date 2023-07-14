USI officially selects new Dean of Students, interim Asst. Provost

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana says they have officially named a new Dean of Students and an Interim Assistant Provost.

According to a release, Dr. Jason Hardgrave has been selected as the university’s interim Assistant Provost.

Officials say Hardgrave will take over his new position beginning Tuesday, August 1.

Hardgrave has been at USI for nearly 20 years, most recently serving as Chair of the history department and as Associate Professor of History.

Officials say Hardgrave also served as both Chair and Vice Chair of Faculty Senate. He participated in the Academic Program Review and served as Chair of the University Promotions Committee. He has also contributed to several committees and extracurriculars during his time at USI, including but not limited to, the Economic Benefits Committee, Core 39 Committee and serving as Faculty Advisor for the USI Fencing Club and the USI chapter of Phi Alpha Theta National History Honor Society.

The university also announced Dr. Laurie Berry as the new Dean of Students at USI.

They say Berry’s new position will go into effect Friday, July 21.

Berry previously served as Assistant Dean of Students and Director of Housing and Residence Life, in addition to other housing roles, at USI. Throughout her career, she has brought innovations to her work, including collaborating with Institutional Analytics to manage the contact tracing process during the COVID-19 pandemic. Berry was instrumental in expanding the use of Maxient (a conduct software platform) to support the current CARE, financial CARE, admission reviews, academic integrity and Title IX processes across campus.

