Trial date moved for man accused of double murder in Mt. Vernon

Austin Kusturin.
Austin Kusturin.(Indiana State Police)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A trial date has now been pushed back for a third time in a 2021 double murder case.

Officials say court records show the jury trial for Austin Kusturin is now set to start on December 11. It was previously scheduled for August 14.

[Previous Story: ISP: Man arrested in connection to murder of Mt. Vernon couple]

Kusturin was arrested after John and Elizabeth Hall were found dead in their home on Melody Lane in Mount Vernon back in November 2021.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

