Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Tri-State organizations celebrate new approval of Alzheimer’s drug

Newscast Recording
By Brady Williams
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana is celebrating the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the drug Leqembi.

Leqembi is a drug that’s been shown to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s.

Brandi Keller of the Alzheimer’s association of Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana said that for patients in the Tri-State, it’s a game changer.

“It’s a better quality of life for our Alzheimer’s patients,” she said. “They also allow people more time to participate in daily life, remain independent and make future healthcare decisions.”

It’s the first of its kind to be approved by the FDA, and for the first time ever, the people Keller works with have a treatment for a devastating disease.

“Some of them are there because they’ve lost family,” she said. “They’ve lost loved ones to Alzheimer’s, and there’s never been anything like this available.”

She said it’s also heartening because of all the work that’s done.

Every time you see an Alzheimer’s walk in the Tri-State, it’s happening specifically so this day could come.

“All of these families come together to raise money for research so that we have these groundbreaking drugs,” Keller said.

With the FDA Approval, treatments are now available and covered by Medicare.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Cameron Shelton in 2017
14 News Investigates: Documents show details behind firing of HPD Officer
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Henderson Police Chief Heath Cox
Henderson’s Assistant City Manager terminated
Crews called to rollover crash in Evansville
Former VP Mike Pence stops in Evansville for private event
Former Vice President Mike Pence attends private Evansville event

Latest News

Road generic
What are officials considering doing to Island Ford Road in Madisonville?
A spokesperson with the park shared a statement on social media Thursday afternoon.
‘We are frustrated’: Staff apologetic after Newburgh splash pad troubles
Mt. Vernon residents weigh in on massive Ohio river upgrade plans
Mt. Vernon residents weigh in on massive Ohio river upgrade plans
Mt. Vernon residents weigh in on massive Ohio river upgrade plans
Mt. Vernon residents weigh in on massive Ohio river upgrade plans