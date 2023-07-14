Tri-State organizations celebrate new approval of Alzheimer’s drug

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana is celebrating the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the drug Leqembi.

Leqembi is a drug that’s been shown to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s.

Brandi Keller of the Alzheimer’s association of Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana said that for patients in the Tri-State, it’s a game changer.

“It’s a better quality of life for our Alzheimer’s patients,” she said. “They also allow people more time to participate in daily life, remain independent and make future healthcare decisions.”

It’s the first of its kind to be approved by the FDA, and for the first time ever, the people Keller works with have a treatment for a devastating disease.

“Some of them are there because they’ve lost family,” she said. “They’ve lost loved ones to Alzheimer’s, and there’s never been anything like this available.”

She said it’s also heartening because of all the work that’s done.

Every time you see an Alzheimer’s walk in the Tri-State, it’s happening specifically so this day could come.

“All of these families come together to raise money for research so that we have these groundbreaking drugs,” Keller said.

With the FDA Approval, treatments are now available and covered by Medicare.

