Thompson named Rebels’ new basketball head coach

By Aaron Hancock
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:09 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SPENCER COUNTY, IN. (WFIE) - The South Spencer boys basketball program has had a vacancy for a couple months, but now that void has been filled. The Rebels found their new man, to lead the program, and it’s Aaron Thompson, who was named the Rebels’ boys basketball head coach, this week.

Thompson replaces Matt Britton, who is now at Linton High School. If Thompson’s name sounds familiar, it’s because he was the boys head coach at Evansville Christian, for the first three years of their program, from 2018 to 2021.

After helping start the Eagles’ program, he then went to be an assistant at his alma mater, Princeton, the last two seasons. Now he takes over a South Spencer program, that went 21-2 last year -- falling in the first round of the sectional tournament.

