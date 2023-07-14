Birthday Club
Steamy weekend with scattered storms

Heat index 100-105
14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast(WFIE)
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Hot and humid air swept through the Tri-State on Friday with highs in the lower 90s and heat index values between 100-105.   A few isolated storms possible overnight with lows in the lower 70s.   Saturday will be partly sunny and humid with scattered thunderstorms possible.  Locally heavy rainfall will be the main threat with any storms that get going during the day. Highs will rise into the mid to upper 80s.   Sunny and hot again on Sunday.   The stagnant conditions have triggered and Air Quality Alert for Sunday as highs reach the lower 90s and heat index temps push toward 105.   Much the same for next week with highs in the 90s and daily chances for thunderstorms.

