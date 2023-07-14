Birthday Club
Several Wabash Valley College grads selected in MLB Draft

By Aaron Hancock
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:42 PM CDT
MT. CARMEL, IL. (WFIE) - The Major League Baseball draft was held this week, and we had several former Wabash Valley Junior College grads, who got the call or signed free agent deals.

Connor Fenlong, who pitched at Indiana State last season, signed a free agent deal with the Kansas City Royals.

There were plenty of other former Warriors selected in this week’s draft -- all of them played a year or two at a four-year school, after transferring from WVC.

Pitcher C.J. Weins went the highest, as he was picked by the Boston Red Sox in round 6.

Pitcher Josh Timmerman was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 16th round.

Another pitcher, Connor Oliver was taken in round 17 by the Royals.

Finally, third baseman Brian Kalmer went to the Chicago Cubs in round 18.

