Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer The Musical coming to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical, is set to visit Old National Events Plaza this holiday season.

Officials say the “most famous reindeer of all” and his friends will soar into Evansville on December 10.

The performance tells the tale of a young Rudolph who, because of the appearance of his bright, shining nose, is excluded from the Reindeer Games. He flees Christmastown and meets up with new friends Hermey the Elf and Yukon Cornelius. After finding The Island of Misfit Toys, Rudolph journeys home, where a snowstorm of epic proportions is threatening Christmas. Rudolph and the entire cast of characters, along with the audience, will help Santa save Christmas.

Officials say tickets go on sale Friday, July 21 at 10 a.m.

According to a release, tickets will start at $28.00 and are available at Ticketmaster.com or the Old National Events Plaza Box Office.

For more information, fans can visit www.rudolphthemusical.com.

