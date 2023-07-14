Birthday Club
Open house in Evansville takes suggestions to revitalize Ohio riverfront

By Brady Williams
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Ohio River Vision and Strategic Plan are holding an open house for the public Friday to take suggestions.

This is a comprehensive plan to revitalize the riverfront from Mount Vernon to Newburgh.

Officials from the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership say making use of the riverfront has been a priority for Tri-State residents for years. They have the company Sasaki finally picked to do all the work for whatever comes next, but they don’t know exactly what that should be.

Officials say at this open house, they have some suggestions for what kinds of things they should be looking at like events and entertainment or community outreach centers.

Candace Chapman says it sounds vague, but right now they just want any and all ideas out in the open.

“We keep telling people if you had a magic wand, said Chapman. “Now’s not the time to say nope that’s not going to work. It’s give us all of your ideas and lets hear them all and see what we can do.”

The public has certainly had a lot of ideas, and we’ve interviewed plenty of folks about them.

Click here if you have ideas to help improve the riverfront and fill out the ORVSP survey.

