Old Ben Aquapark gets ready for grand opening in Winslow

WINSLOW, Ind. (WFIE) - This weekend, families will make a big splash at the Old Ben Aquapark in Winslow.

The Pike County Chamber of Commerce is preparing for the park’s ribbon cutting ceremony Sunday, July 16.

According to organizers, the Old Ben Aquapark is the largest inflatable water park in southern Indiana and is a “fun-filled experience for water enthusiasts.”

“Old Ben Aquapark offers an exhilarating challenge that will put your agility and skills to the test,” says Jill Hyneman, chamber of commerce executive director. “Climb, balance, swing, jump and slide your way through an aquatic adventure like no other.”

For those looking for a more leisurely experience, officials say the aquapark also offers watercraft rentals including paddle boats, kayaks, canoes and pedal boats.

Old Ben Aqua Park is located at 5735 E County Rd 175 N in Winslow and will be open Thursday to Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

You can find more information on the park and pricing by visiting OldBenAquapark.com.

