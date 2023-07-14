Officers called after shots fired on S. Garvin Street

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police officers were dispatched to a shots fired call Thursday evening in Evansville.

According to dispatch, they received the call shortly before 7:30 p.m. for the incident at the 1200 block of S. Garvin Street.

14 News is working on getting more information.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.