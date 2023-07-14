Birthday Club
Officers called after shots fired on S. Garvin Street

Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police officers were dispatched to a shots fired call Thursday evening in Evansville.

According to dispatch, they received the call shortly before 7:30 p.m. for the incident at the 1200 block of S. Garvin Street.

14 News is working on getting more information.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.

Mt. Vernon residents weigh in on massive Ohio river upgrade plans
Century-old home in Owensboro sold at auction
Residents of nursing home get married.
79-year-olds marry in nursing home wedding