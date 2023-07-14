Nonprofit sells lemonade around the Tri-State to raise money for Isaiah 117

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, a local nonprofit sold lemonade to people at nine lemonade stands across the Tri-State.

Officials say volunteers sold the lemonade in Vanderburgh, Posey, and Warrick Counties, all benefiting Isaiah 1-17.

The home in Warrick County provides a safe space for children to stay who are removed from their homes or are awaiting placement in foster homes.

Leaders say in addition to raising money, their goal is to inform the community of the type of challenges these kids go through, and how to help.

“They need help even if we don’t have stuff like that, we need it,” said leader, Emalyn Haght. “They need help so we should help them.”

Leaders tell us they’ve collected around $2,000 so far Friday.

We’re also told they will continue selling lemonade this weekend.

You can follow their Facebook page to be on the lookout where the lemonade stands will be Saturday.

