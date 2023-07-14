Birthday Club
Mt. Vernon residents weigh in on massive Ohio river upgrade plans

WFIE 4 - 4:30
By Bernado Malone
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Mt. Vernon, Ind. (WFIE) - Thursday morning, the residents of Mt. Vernon had a chance to share what they want to see done along the river.

Leaders of the project as well as developers were at The Landing apartments in Mount Vernon to hear ideas from the public and answer any questions.

However, we only saw about six people show up in the 30 minutes we were there.

President of Downtown Evansville Josh Armstrong says having these talks are important, due to the scale of the project.

“People want to see connection and they want to get to one place to another, whether that’s from Newburgh to Mt. Vernon or here in Mt. Vernon from one part to the next,” said Armstrong.

Officials say the project is expected to take nearly 30 years to complete.

The website for the Ohio River Vision and Strategic Plan went live in early July and gives you the chance to take a community survey.

[Previous: Plan for Evansville riverfront shared, survey available]

