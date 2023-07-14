Birthday Club
Mt. Carmel Girls Golf places 6th in PGA Nationals

By Aaron Hancock
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:04 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WFIE) - The Mount Carmel girls golf program continues to pile up one amazing achievement after another, out on the course.

The Lady Aces competed in the three-day, PGA High School Girls Golf National Invitational, down in Frisco, Texas, and finished in an amazing 6th place.

The tournament was invitation-only, consisting of golfers and teams, who have won their respective state’s high school championships.

The Mount Carmel girls team also competed last year, and finished 8th, meaning of course, that they’ve also won back-to-back Illinois state championships.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

