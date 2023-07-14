Mostly Sunny, Hotter

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly sunny and humid with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. High temps mid-90s behind southerly winds. The afternoon heat index will settle in the upper 90s to 100. Tonight, becoming mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms becoming likely to be late. Humid with low temperatures in the lower 70s.

Saturday, rain and thunderstorm coverage will increase to a 60% chance as a weak cold front cuts through the area during the morning. There is a marginal risk of isolated severe storms with damaging winds and hail. Slow moving storms will produce torrential rainfall which may prompt minor flooding. High temps in the upper 80s as winds shift to the northwest.

Sunday, sunny to mostly sunny and humid as high temperatures ascend into the lower 90s.

