Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Mostly Sunny, Hotter

Saturday: A.M. Storms
14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast(WFIE)
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:22 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly sunny and humid with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. High temps mid-90s behind southerly winds. The afternoon heat index will settle in the upper 90s to 100. Tonight, becoming mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms becoming likely to be late. Humid with low temperatures in the lower 70s.

Saturday, rain and thunderstorm coverage will increase to a 60% chance as a weak cold front cuts through the area during the morning.  There is a marginal risk of isolated severe storms with damaging winds and hail.  Slow moving storms will produce torrential rainfall which may prompt minor flooding. High temps in the upper 80s as winds shift to the northwest.

Sunday, sunny to mostly sunny and humid as high temperatures ascend into the lower 90s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Suspect at large after shooting on S. Garvin Street
Suspect at large after shooting on S. Garvin Street
Marijuana and mushroom that police say were found in a Henderson home along with two small...
Task force: Large amount of drugs used for dealing found in home with 2 small children
Person hit by vehicle in Gibson Co.
Trash left in Ohio Co. road
Large load of remodeling trash dumped in Ohio Co. road

Latest News

7/13 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast
Hot and humid with scattered storms
WFIE 14 First Alert Forecast 10 p.m.
7/13 14 First Alert Sunrise